Ten hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking marketing executives are listed below.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.
- Coos Bay, Ore.-based Bay Area Hospital is seeking a director of public relations and marketing.
- Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center is seeking a director of internal communications.
- Johnstown, Pa.-based Conemaugh Health System is seeking a director of marketing and communications.
- Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health is seeking a director of marketing.
- Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is seeking a director of public relations and communications.
- Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Hospital is seeking a director of communications and fund development.
- Farmington-based MaineHealth is seeking a director of communications and public relations.
- Margate, Fla.-based Northwest Medical Center is seeking a director of public relations and communications.
- Phoenix Children's Hospital is seeking a director of communications.
- Los Angeles-based Valley Presbyterian Hospital is seeking a director of communications and marketing.
