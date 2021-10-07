10 health systems with most improved brand perceptions

ChristianaCare's brand perception improved the most in 2020, according to research released by branding agency Monigle.

In partnership with the American Hospital Association and the Society for Health Care Strategy and Market Development, Monigle surveyed 30,138 respondents who were the healthcare decision-makers for their household.

All respondents had received medical care in the past two years and had health insurance, with 70 percent of them having private insurance and 30 percent being enrolled in a government plan, excluding Medicaid. The survey was conducted from November through December in 2020.

For the fourth consecutive year, Monigle used its survey data to compile a list of the top health system brands. This year's list contained 202 health systems, with Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine taking the No. 1 spot.

Below are the 10 health systems that saw their spot on the list rise the most from 2020 to 2021: