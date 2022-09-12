Verily gets $1B for precision medicine

Precision medicine and health data company Verily has raised $1 billion to expand its precision medicine business.

The company will use the capital to advance its work in creating data-driven precision medicine technology and will also consider acquisitions, partnerships and global business development, according to a Sept. 9 Verily news release. Verily parent company Alphabet led the investment round.

Additionally, Verily is naming company founder Andy Conrad to executive chair and Stephen Gillett is being promoted from president to CEO. Both appointments are effective in January.