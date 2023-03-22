UR Medicine selects Providence-built tool for virtual visits

Rochester, N.Y.-based UR Medicine has selected DexCare to power its virtual visits and telehealth program.

Patients can use DexCare to receive virtual care and develop treatment plans for common conditions such as colds, infections and rashes. The median wait time to get connected with a DexCare virtual clinician is nine minutes, according to a March 22 DexCare news release shared with Becker's.

The partnership is part of UR Medicine's "Get Care Now" campaign designed to provide patients with a wide range of treatment options.

DexCare was incubated at Renton, Wash.-based Providence.