UC Davis Health gets $1.7M for digital outreach to underserved communities

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health has received $1.7 million in federal funding to build a digital platform to improve healthcare access for underserved communities in Sacramento and Northern California.

The money will fund four digital health navigator positions and IT infrastructure at UC Davis Health, the health system said in a June 29 news release.

"For underserved communities, there is little access to needed health services regardless of location or point of entry," said Sergio Aguilar-Gaxiola, director of UC Davis' Center for Reducing Health Disparities and leader of its digital health equity program. "This funding helps address these health inequities and enables us to expand on our ability to further health care access for all patients."

UC Davis Health will work with federally qualified health centers and community-based organizations to address health disparities in underrepresented minority and low-income populations.