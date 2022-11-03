Pfizer names new head of digital health

Noah Schwartz -

Pfizer has named Edward Cox as head and general manager of digital health and medicines, according to Mr. Cox's Nov. 2 LinkedIn post. 

Previously, Mr. Cox served as executive vice president of strategic alliances and global head of digital medicine at Eversana. 

"This is a transformational time for the fields of digital health, digital medicines and digital therapeutics and I am grateful to have the chance to create and shape the fields' new futures by collaborating with so many amazing colleagues," Mr. Cox wrote in his post.

