Meijer makes vaccine site more accessible after Justice Department review

The Justice Department reached a settlement agreement with Meijer under the Americans with Disabilities Act to eliminate barriers for people with disabilities surrounding COVID-19 vaccine online appointment booking and accessing COVID-19 vaccination information.

Meijer's vaccination portal was found to be inaccessible to people with certain disabilities, especially those who had trouble using a mouse or those who used screen-reader software, according to Feb. 2 press release.

"As our nation continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Justice Department will not allow members of the disability community to be left behind," said Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. "Individuals with disabilities are an important part of the fabric of our country, and it is critical that they have equal access to potentially life-saving vaccines."

The new agreement between the two will shift Meijer's web content regarding COVID-19 vaccines and forms used to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, version 2.1, level AA. These guidelines are a set of voluntary industry guidelines that make information on a website accessible to users with disabilities.

Meijer will also have to conduct frequent web page tests to ensure that COVID-19 vaccine information and COVID-19 booking portals continue to be disability-friendly.

The Justice Department has also settled with other chains like the Kroger Co., Hy-Vee. and Rite Aid Corp. to ensure COVID-19 websites are accessible to all people.