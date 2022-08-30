Hackensack Meridian implemented a digital workspace to accommodate its hybrid workforce

Hackensack Meridian Health has partnered with Citrix Systems to use its digital workspace platform to provide simple and secure access to applications and information to its hybrid workforce.

The health system implemented the platform in 2008 alongside its Epic EHR system and has migrated more than 31,000 staff members to the digital workspace, according to an Aug. 30 press release.

The platform was able to aid Hackensack Meridian Health during the pandemic as the technology was able to provide remote access to work resources to its employees.

The platform was also able to apply security policies based on their behavior and environment so employees could work from anywhere and any device securely, according to the press release.

"Today we work on a hybrid model, and clinicians need tools that empower them to serve patients from any location," said Mark Eimer, senior vice president and associate CIO and CTO at Hackensack Meridian Health.