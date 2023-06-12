Community Health System installs new digital health tools

Fresno, Calif.-based Community Health System is expanding its suite of Masimo monitoring tools across its four-hospital campuses.

The health system has plans to install Masimo Patient SafetyNet, a centralized remote monitoring system that will transfer patient data into the EHR.

Additionally, Community Health is looking to boost its preoperative monitoring tools, according to a June 12 Community Health news release.

Community Health System first partnered with Masimo in 2014 to install Masimo Set at its Women and Children's Services and Neonatal Intensive Care at the Community Regional Medical Center campus.