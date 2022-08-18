AI funding in healthcare through the years

Artificial intelligence funding in healthcare is skyrocketing with more than $3 billion poured into the sector in the first half of 2022 and nearly $10 billion in 2021, Politico reported Aug. 15.
Healthcare AI funding throughout the years:
- 2011: $129.3 million
- 2012: $103.4 million
- 2013: $167.8 million
- 2014: $598.7 million
- 2015: $575.2 million
- 2016: $993.2 million
- 2017: $1.1 billion
- 2018: $2.5 billion
- 2019: $2.4 billion
- 2020: $4.8 billion
- 2021: $10 billion
- First half of 2022: $3 billion
According to Politico, the tech industry's continued investment in AI is because of the enthusiasm surrounding the potential of the technology to transform healthcare.