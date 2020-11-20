Missouri's COVID-19 data reports send 'dangerous message to the community,' say health systems

A group of health system leaders in Missouri challenged state-reported hospital bed data, saying it could lead to a misunderstanding about hospital capacity, according to a Nov. 19 report in the St. Louis Business Journal.

A consortium of health systems including St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospital, released urgent reports warning that hospital and ICU beds are nearing capacity while state data reports show a much different story.



The state reports, based on data from TeleTracking and the CDC-managed National Healthcare Safety Network show inpatient hospital bed capacity at 35 percent and remaining ICU bed capacity at 29 percent on Nov. 19. However, the consortium reported hospitals are fuller, at 84 percent capacity as of Nov. 18, and ICUs at 90 percent capacity based on staffed bed availability. The consortium says it is using staffed bed data while the state's numbers are based on licensed bed counts; the state contends it does take staffing into account, according to the report.



Stephanie Zoller Mueller, a spokesperson for the consortium, said the discrepancy between the state's data and consortium's data could create a "gross misunderstanding on the part of some and can be a dangerous message to the community."



