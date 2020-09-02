Feds to publish names of hospitals not meeting COVID-19 data requirements

The federal government is planning to publicize the names of hospitals that have not met COVID-19 data reporting requirements, according to a Sept. 2 report from The Wall Street Journal.

The government may begin releasing the hospital names next week at the earliest. Some hospitals have failed to report all data areas and the federal government has also found errors within its system, such as inaccurately labeling hospitals as non-reporting due to technology glitches. An HHS spokeswoman told The Wall Street Journal that the agency is working with hospitals and states to improve the data reporting process.



Over the past few weeks, the federal government has taken several steps to penalize hospitals that aren't accurately reporting data to HHS. On Aug. 25, CMS said hospitals risk losing payment for not meeting reporting requirements, which could take effect on Sept. 2. The data reporting is also tied to receiving COVID-19 treatment drug remdesivir and federal aid.



Hospitals are required to submit data daily. The HHS data submission form includes 32 questions, some of which require multiple responses. Public data reporting slowed in July after HHS switched from the CDC reporting system to the HHS reporting system.



American Hospital Association CEO Rick Pollack welcomed the move, noting that the AHA has asked the federal government for more transparency in the data gathering process so hospitals would know whether their submitted information met the requirements and reached the database.

