63% of hospitals still struggling with real-time data analytics during pandemic, KLAS finds

While a little more than one-third of hospital executives said their organizations have solved real-time data analytics challenges during the pandemic, 63 percent are still either working to or have not resolved issues, according to KLAS Research.

For its Healthcare Executives' COVID-19 Experience report, KLAS surveyed 19 executives from 18 healthcare organizations about their biggest tech problems during the COVID-19 pandemic and if they have been able to move past them.

One hundred percent of respondents said they were able to either solve or were in the process of solving the following issues: telehealth, working-from-home resources, virtual care effectiveness, and telehealth-related and reporting-related EHR functionality and enhancements.

Here are the issues that survey participants said remain unsolved or are in the process of solving.

Interoperability: 22 percent unsolved; 17 percent in process of solving

Surveillance-related EHR functions and enhancements: 17 percent unsolved; 44 percent in process of solving

Real-time data analytics: 21 percent unsolved; 44 percent in process of solving

Remote patient monitoring: 44 percent unsolved; 33 percent in process of solving

