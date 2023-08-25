Mississippi health system, clinics still reeling from cybersecurity incident

Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Singing River Health System, its three hospitals and its medical clinics are still resorting to paper records as the organization was forced to take its systems offline due to a cyberattack, BankInfoSecurity reported Aug. 24.

"Systems remain offline and downtime procedures remain in place as we continue to see patients," a spokesperson for Singing River told the publication.

The cause of the attack, which started Aug. 21, is still unknown. The health system said it is conducting an investigation to determine the "full nature and scope" of the incident.

So far, the attack has affected Pascagoula (Miss.) Hospital, Ocean Springs Hospital, Gulfport (Miss.) Hospital and about a dozen clinics.