April data breaches double March numbers: 4 details

More than 2 million people were affected by data breaches in April, nearly double the number affected in March.

Data breaches of protected health information affecting more than 500 healthcare records are required to be listed on HHS' breach portal.

Four details:

In March, there were 1,116,997 health records compromised in data breaches at 36 organizations.



In April, that number nearly doubled to 2,121,186 health records affected at 41 organizations.



March's numbers tripled those affected in February, when just 351,709 health records were compromised, signalling that cyberattacks on healthcare organizations are not slowing down.



The largest data breach in April was at Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, where 586,869 were affected as part of a nationwide attack on Accellion, which has affected at least seven other healthcare organizations.

