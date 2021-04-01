March healthcare data breaches triple February numbers

More than 1 million healthcare records were affected by data breaches in March, more than tripling those affected in February.

Data breaches of protected health information affecting more than 500 healthcare records are required to be listed on HHS' breach portal.

In February, there were 351,709 health records compromised in data breaches at 22 organizations.

In March, those numbers surged to 1,116,997 health records affected at 36 organizations.

In February, the largest data breach was at Griffin, Ga.-based Gore Medical Management, where 79,100 health records were affected.

In March, five organizations surpassed February's largest data breach, with the biggest breach affecting 207,000 records at Tacoma, Wash.-based Woodcreek Provider Services.

More articles on cybersecurity:

Does a vaccine passport violate HIPAA? Experts weigh in

More than 1 million affected by data breaches in March

RCM vendor's former employee uploaded Memorial Hermann, UChicago patient info on public website

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.