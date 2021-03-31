More than 1 million affected by data breaches in March

In March, 36 organizations reported to HHS that 1,116,997 individuals were affected by data breaches.

Breaches of protected health information affecting more than 500 individuals are required to be listed on HHS' breach portal.

Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during March, ranked by the number of patients affected:

