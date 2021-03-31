More than 1 million affected by data breaches in March

Hannah Mitchell 

In March, 36 organizations reported to HHS that 1,116,997 individuals were affected by data breaches.

Breaches of protected health information affecting more than 500 individuals are required to be listed on HHS' breach portal.

Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during March, ranked by the number of patients affected:

  1. Woodcreek Provider Services (Tacoma, Wash.): 207,000
  2. Apple Valley Clinic (Apple Valley, Minn.): 157,939
  3. Saint Alphonsus Health System (Boise, Idaho): 134,906
  4. Cancer Treatment Centers of America at Midwestern Regional Medical Center (Zion, Ill.): 104,808
  5. SalusCare (Fort Myers, Fla.): 85,000
  6. Mobile Anesthesiologists (Chicago): 65,403
  7. PeakTPA: 50,000
  8. Trillium Community Health Plan (Eugene, Ore.): 50,000
  9. Sandhills Medical Foundation (Jefferson, S.C.): 39,602
  10. ProPath Services (Dallas): 39,213
  11.  Metro Presort (Portland, Ore.): 38,387
  12. New London Hospital Association (N.H.): 34,878
  13. Arizona Complete Health (Tempe): 27,390
  14. Colorado Retina Associates (Denver): 26,609
  15. UPMC St. Margaret (Pittsburgh): 11,135
  16. Insulet Provider: 9,050
  17. Illinois Department Healthcare and Family Services: 8,848
  18. Dyras Dental (Lansing, Mich.): 2,745
  19. Child Focus (Cincinnati): 2,716
  20. River City Whole Health (Missoula, Montana): 2,714
  21. Walmart: 2,067
  22. Family Health Services (Twin Falls, Idaho): 1,975
  23. Mott Community College (Flint, Mich.): 1,612
  24. Dallas County Hospital District Parkland Health & Hospital System: 1,594
  25. West Virginia Senior Advantage (Tampa, Fla.): 1,049
  26. ProComp Software Consultants: 1,008
  27. Walworth County (Wis.) Department of Health and Human Services: 907
  28. New Bedford (Mass.) Jewish Convalescent: 873
  29. Arizona Oncology Associates (Tempe): 717
  30. Serenity Care PACE (Springfield, Mass.): 658
  31. North Oaks Health System (Hammond, La.): 642
  32. City Wide Health Plan (Millcreek, Utah): 3,321
  33. Reliant Rehabilitation: 614
  34. Hoyman Hong, MD (San Mateo, Calif.): 600
  35. VNA Home Health and Hospice (Kennett, Mo.): 517
  36. Miracle Ear (Hanford, Calif.): 500

