More than 1 million affected by data breaches in March
In March, 36 organizations reported to HHS that 1,116,997 individuals were affected by data breaches.
Breaches of protected health information affecting more than 500 individuals are required to be listed on HHS' breach portal.
Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during March, ranked by the number of patients affected:
- Woodcreek Provider Services (Tacoma, Wash.): 207,000
- Apple Valley Clinic (Apple Valley, Minn.): 157,939
- Saint Alphonsus Health System (Boise, Idaho): 134,906
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America at Midwestern Regional Medical Center (Zion, Ill.): 104,808
- SalusCare (Fort Myers, Fla.): 85,000
- Mobile Anesthesiologists (Chicago): 65,403
- PeakTPA: 50,000
- Trillium Community Health Plan (Eugene, Ore.): 50,000
- Sandhills Medical Foundation (Jefferson, S.C.): 39,602
- ProPath Services (Dallas): 39,213
- Metro Presort (Portland, Ore.): 38,387
- New London Hospital Association (N.H.): 34,878
- Arizona Complete Health (Tempe): 27,390
- Colorado Retina Associates (Denver): 26,609
- UPMC St. Margaret (Pittsburgh): 11,135
- Insulet Provider: 9,050
- Illinois Department Healthcare and Family Services: 8,848
- Dyras Dental (Lansing, Mich.): 2,745
- Child Focus (Cincinnati): 2,716
- River City Whole Health (Missoula, Montana): 2,714
- Walmart: 2,067
- Family Health Services (Twin Falls, Idaho): 1,975
- Mott Community College (Flint, Mich.): 1,612
- Dallas County Hospital District Parkland Health & Hospital System: 1,594
- West Virginia Senior Advantage (Tampa, Fla.): 1,049
- ProComp Software Consultants: 1,008
- Walworth County (Wis.) Department of Health and Human Services: 907
- New Bedford (Mass.) Jewish Convalescent: 873
- Arizona Oncology Associates (Tempe): 717
- Serenity Care PACE (Springfield, Mass.): 658
- North Oaks Health System (Hammond, La.): 642
- City Wide Health Plan (Millcreek, Utah): 3,321
- Reliant Rehabilitation: 614
- Hoyman Hong, MD (San Mateo, Calif.): 600
- VNA Home Health and Hospice (Kennett, Mo.): 517
- Miracle Ear (Hanford, Calif.): 500
