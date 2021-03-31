Humana employee identities being used to file fraudulent unemployment claims

The identities of Humana employees have been used to file fraudulent unemployment claims, according to a March 30 News6 report.

While Humana told Orlando, Fla.-based News6 there is no evidence of a data breach, they have seen a rise in fraudulent filings.

Mark Mathis, Humana's director of corporate communications, told News6 the company is gathering information from the employees who have alerted the company about false claims filed in their names.

"That information is kept secure," Mathis said. "Like many other employers, Humana has seen a rise in false unemployment filings involving its employees. However, we do not have specific numbers to share."

Security experts told News6 Humana's employee information may have been accessed individually and sold on the dark web.

"This kind of data becomes super valuable," said Chris Hadnagy, IT security consultant and founder of Social Engineer. "Because this is all you need for identity theft."

Becker's Hospital Review reached out to Humana for comment and will update the report with any news.

