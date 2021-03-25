Tech misstep exposes 65,000 patient files at Chicago provider

Mobile Anesthesiologists recently began notifying more than 65,000 patients that their protected health information may have been stolen by an unauthorized user because of a technical misconfiguration with the Chicago-based medical practice's data system.

Mobile Anesthesiologists reported the breach to HHS March 10 as affecting 65,403 individuals.

The medical practice said it discovered the breach sometime before Dec. 14, a limited amount of Mobile Anesthesiologists' data may have been acquired by the unauthorized individual because of a tech misconfiguration that made the data accessible to the public, according to the notice on its website.

Patient information exposed as a result of the incident included names, medical procedure dates and names, health insurance data and birth dates. Mobile Anesthesiologists said no Social Security numbers or credit and debit care information were breached.

More articles on cybersecurity:

Massachusetts hospital settles HIPAA violation for $65K

20 most popular websites targeted for COVID-19 phishing attacks: Microsoft, LinkedIn & more

US charges Swiss resident who claimed responsibility for hack on hospitals' security cameras

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.