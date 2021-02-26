More than 350K health records breached in February

In February, 22 organizations reported to HHS that 351,709 individuals were affected by data breaches.

Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during February, ranked by the number of patients affected.

Gore Medical Management (Griffin, Ga.): 79,100 individuals affected



Nevada Orthopedic & Spine Center (Las Vegas): 50,000 individuals affected



UPMC (Pittsburgh): 36,086 individuals affected



Grand River Medical Group (Dubuque, Iowa): 34,000 individuals affected



Harvard Eye Associates (Laguna Hills, Calif.): 29,982 individuals affected



Texas Spine Consultants (Addison): 25,728 individuals affected



UPMC Health Plan (Pittsburgh): 19,000 individuals affected



Granite Wellness Centers (Grass Valley, Calif.): 15,600 individuals affected



Aetna (Hartford, Conn.): 11,056 individuals affected



Twelve Oaks Recovery Center (Navarre, Fla.): 9,023 individuals affected



Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge (Tulpehocken Township): 7,771 individuals affected



DataLogic Software (Harlingen, Texas): 7,200 individuals affected



The House Next Door (DeLand, Fla.): 6,000 individuals affected



Project Vida Health Center (El Paso, Texas): 4,500 individuals affected



Lake Charles (La.) Memorial Health System: 3,802 individuals affected



UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas): 3,640 individuals affected



Hackley Community Care Center (Muskegon, Mich.): 2,644 individuals affected



Rainbow Rehabilitation Center (Livonia, Mich.): 1,749 individuals affected



Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center (Elgin, N.D.): 1,545 individuals affected



Pitkin County, Colo.: 1,454 individuals affected



Hope Healthcare Service (Fort Myers, Fla.): 1,152 individuals affected



Piedmont Health Services (Carrboro, N.C.): 677 individuals affected

More articles on cybersecurity:

FBI finds 79,100 Georgia medical center patients' data on unauthorized computer

New Jersey hospital warns consumers of data breach

'A new dimension of fraud': 6 cybersecurity execs weigh in on vaccine data hacks, manipulations and leaks

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.