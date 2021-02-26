More than 350K health records breached in February
In February, 22 organizations reported to HHS that 351,709 individuals were affected by data breaches.
Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during February, ranked by the number of patients affected.
- Gore Medical Management (Griffin, Ga.): 79,100 individuals affected
- Nevada Orthopedic & Spine Center (Las Vegas): 50,000 individuals affected
- UPMC (Pittsburgh): 36,086 individuals affected
- Grand River Medical Group (Dubuque, Iowa): 34,000 individuals affected
- Harvard Eye Associates (Laguna Hills, Calif.): 29,982 individuals affected
- Texas Spine Consultants (Addison): 25,728 individuals affected
- UPMC Health Plan (Pittsburgh): 19,000 individuals affected
- Granite Wellness Centers (Grass Valley, Calif.): 15,600 individuals affected
- Aetna (Hartford, Conn.): 11,056 individuals affected
- Twelve Oaks Recovery Center (Navarre, Fla.): 9,023 individuals affected
- Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge (Tulpehocken Township): 7,771 individuals affected
- DataLogic Software (Harlingen, Texas): 7,200 individuals affected
- The House Next Door (DeLand, Fla.): 6,000 individuals affected
- Project Vida Health Center (El Paso, Texas): 4,500 individuals affected
- Lake Charles (La.) Memorial Health System: 3,802 individuals affected
- UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas): 3,640 individuals affected
- Hackley Community Care Center (Muskegon, Mich.): 2,644 individuals affected
- Rainbow Rehabilitation Center (Livonia, Mich.): 1,749 individuals affected
- Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center (Elgin, N.D.): 1,545 individuals affected
- Pitkin County, Colo.: 1,454 individuals affected
- Hope Healthcare Service (Fort Myers, Fla.): 1,152 individuals affected
- Piedmont Health Services (Carrboro, N.C.): 677 individuals affected
