More than 350K health records breached in February

In February, 22 organizations reported to HHS that 351,709 individuals were affected by data breaches.

Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during February, ranked by the number of patients affected.

  1. Gore Medical Management (Griffin, Ga.): 79,100 individuals affected

  2. Nevada Orthopedic & Spine Center (Las Vegas): 50,000 individuals affected

  3. UPMC (Pittsburgh): 36,086 individuals affected

  4. Grand River Medical Group (Dubuque, Iowa): 34,000 individuals affected

  5. Harvard Eye Associates (Laguna Hills, Calif.): 29,982 individuals affected

  6. Texas Spine Consultants (Addison): 25,728 individuals affected

  7. UPMC Health Plan (Pittsburgh): 19,000 individuals affected

  8. Granite Wellness Centers (Grass Valley, Calif.): 15,600 individuals affected

  9. Aetna (Hartford, Conn.): 11,056 individuals affected

  10. Twelve Oaks Recovery Center (Navarre, Fla.): 9,023 individuals affected

  11. Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge (Tulpehocken Township): 7,771 individuals affected

  12. DataLogic Software (Harlingen, Texas): 7,200 individuals affected

  13. The House Next Door (DeLand, Fla.): 6,000 individuals affected

  14. Project Vida Health Center (El Paso, Texas): 4,500 individuals affected

  15. Lake Charles (La.) Memorial Health System: 3,802 individuals affected

  16. UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas): 3,640 individuals affected

  17. Hackley Community Care Center (Muskegon, Mich.): 2,644 individuals affected

  18. Rainbow Rehabilitation Center (Livonia, Mich.): 1,749 individuals affected

  19. Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center (Elgin, N.D.): 1,545 individuals affected

  20. Pitkin County, Colo.: 1,454 individuals affected

  21. Hope Healthcare Service (Fort Myers, Fla.): 1,152 individuals affected

  22. Piedmont Health Services (Carrboro, N.C.): 677 individuals affected

