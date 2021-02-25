New Jersey hospital warns consumers of data breach

University Hospital in Newark, N.J., notified consumers that an unauthorized individual gained access to the hospital's computer systems, in a notice published Feb. 23.

The hospital said it discovered Sept. 14, 2020, that the unauthorized individual accessed its computer system Sept. 10.

After an investigation with privacy experts and law enforcement, the hospital determined patients' personal information, including names, Social Security numbers, financial information and driver's license or state identification may be affected.

University Hospital has found no evidence to indicate misuse of personal information. However, it is offering a free one-year membership to Experian IdentityWorks Credit 3B to detect possible misuse of personal information.

"We deeply regret that this incident has occurred and greatly value the trust you have placed in University Hospital," the notice said. "Please be assured knowing that we have enhanced our security protocols in response to this event to reduce the likelihood of a similar event from occurring in the future."

