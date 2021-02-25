Top ransomware group profits more than $123M in 2020 + 3 other report findings

Cyberattacks have seen great success, profiting millions of dollars by expanding their attack chain and exploiting vulnerabilities brought on by COVID-19, a Feb. 24 IBM report finds.

IBM's 2020 "X-Force Threat Intelligence Index" says that knowing about how cyberattacks work can help preparedness.

"Understanding the attack landscape can assist security teams in prioritizing resources, drilling for the most likely scenarios, and identifying shifts in attacker technique," the report said.

Here are four things to know:

Ransomware is the No. 1 threat type, with ransomware group Sodinokibi profiting conservatively $123 million in 2020.



More than 100 high-ranking executives were reached in a global phishing campaign to acquire personal protective equipment amid the battle against COVID-19.



Linux-related malware families grew to 56, a 40 percent increase from 2019.



Threat actors predominantly carried out ransomware attacks by accessing remote desktops, credential theft and phishing attacks to install ransomware.





