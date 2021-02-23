Pandemic drove uptick in cyberattacks: 3 report findings

Cyberattacks increased significantly in 2020, largely driven by a jump in attempts to extort healthcare organizations and acquire information related to COVID-19, according to a recent Crowdstrike report.

The "2021 Global Threat Report" outlines hacking campaigns in 2020 across all sectors in 10 countries.

Three takeaways:

The report found 104 healthcare organizations were targeted by 18 ransomware organizations.



Healthcare was the fifth most attacked sector, behind industrial engineering, manufacturing, technology and retail.



Hackers from five foreign governments targeted the healthcare sector: North Korea, Iran, Russia, China and Vietnam.

"There's a couple major themes we saw throughout the last year: the most dominant feature I think is obviously COVID," Adam Meyers, senior vice president of intelligence at Crowdstrike, told Federal Computer Week. "The impact that COVID had in the cyber domain was absolutely mind boggling."

