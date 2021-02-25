Data breaches have lasting financial effects on hospitals, report suggests

Data breaches can have long-term financial consequences on healthcare organizations, a Frost Radar report finds.

In the "U.S. Healthcare Cybersecurity Market 2020" report, researchers said that the cybersecurity market is poised for aggressive growth after the COVID-19 pandemic as data breaches surge. Their findings suggest that poor cybersecurity can be bad for business as well.



Five things to know:

More than 90 percent of all healthcare organizations reported at least one security breach in the last three years.



Sixty-one percent of healthcare businesses acknowledged they don't have effective mechanisms to maintain proper cybersecurity.



Most hospitals spend around 64 percent more on advertising in the year after a data breach.



Cyberattacks on revenue cycle management platforms disrupt claims and reduce the quality of STAR rankings.



A decreased STAR ranking results in lower insurance reimbursement and patient footprint.

To read the full report, click here.



More articles on cybersecurity:

Nearly 30% of cyberattacks on hospitals in 2020 were ransomware, report finds

Email hack exposes 45,000 patients' data at Covenant HealthCare

Top ransomware group profits more than $123M in 2020 + 3 other report findings

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.