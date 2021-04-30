More than 2 million affected by data breaches in April

In April, 41 organizations reported to HHS that 2,121,186 individuals were affected by data breaches.

Breaches of protected health information affecting more than 500 individuals are required to be listed on HHS' breach portal.

Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during March, ranked by the number of patients affected:

Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 586,869

Brickler & Eckler: 420,532

Health Center Partners of Southern California: 293,516

Total Health Care: 221,454

HME Specialists: 153,013

Med-Data: 135,908

Neighborhood Healthcare (Escondido, Calif.): 45,200

Crystal Lake Clinic (Benzonia, Mich.): 37,331

ElderServe Health (New York City) doing business as RiverSpring Health Plans: 31,195

MailMyPrescriptions.com: 24,037

Squirrel Hill Health Center (Pittsburgh): 23,869

Eastern Shore Rural Health System (Onancock, Va.): 23,282

Midwest Transplant Network: 17,580

Baptist Health Arkansas (Little Rock): 16,765

Atlanta Allergy & Asthma: 9,851

Pediatric Associates of Milwaukee: 8,160

Cornerstone Municipal Advisory Group: 7,018

Gifford Health Care (Randolph, Vt.): 6,777

Texas MedClinic (San Antonio): 6,638

Belden: 6,348

Administrative Advantage: 4,852

Winona Agency: 4,834

Harrington Physician Services (Brimfield, Mass.): 4,393

Sapphire Community Health (Hamilton, Mont.): 4,000

Aloha Practice Management: 3,835

Huggins Hospital (Wolfeboro, N.H.): 3,616

Sterling Area Health Center (Sterling, Mich.): 3,347

University Health (San Antonio): 2,704

Center for Disease Detection: 2,436

Maestro Health: 2,016

North Country Hospital (Newport, Vt.): 1,905

Maritz Holdings: 1,298

Montefiore Medical Center (New York City): 943

Harbor Health Services (Mattapan, Mass.): 901

Unlimited Medical Services of Florida dba DNF Medical Centers (Orlando): 846

Kanan Medical (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): 823

Regence: 803

Cadence Aerospace: 747

Chautauqua County, N.Y.: 537

Boston Children's Hospital: 506

Southern Orthopaedic Surgeons (Montgomery, Ala.): 501

