More than 2 million affected by data breaches in April
In April, 41 organizations reported to HHS that 2,121,186 individuals were affected by data breaches.
Breaches of protected health information affecting more than 500 individuals are required to be listed on HHS' breach portal.
Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during March, ranked by the number of patients affected:
Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 586,869
Brickler & Eckler: 420,532
Health Center Partners of Southern California: 293,516
Total Health Care: 221,454
HME Specialists: 153,013
Med-Data: 135,908
Neighborhood Healthcare (Escondido, Calif.): 45,200
Crystal Lake Clinic (Benzonia, Mich.): 37,331
ElderServe Health (New York City) doing business as RiverSpring Health Plans: 31,195
MailMyPrescriptions.com: 24,037
Squirrel Hill Health Center (Pittsburgh): 23,869
Eastern Shore Rural Health System (Onancock, Va.): 23,282
Midwest Transplant Network: 17,580
Baptist Health Arkansas (Little Rock): 16,765
Atlanta Allergy & Asthma: 9,851
Pediatric Associates of Milwaukee: 8,160
Cornerstone Municipal Advisory Group: 7,018
Gifford Health Care (Randolph, Vt.): 6,777
Texas MedClinic (San Antonio): 6,638
Belden: 6,348
Administrative Advantage: 4,852
Winona Agency: 4,834
Harrington Physician Services (Brimfield, Mass.): 4,393
Sapphire Community Health (Hamilton, Mont.): 4,000
Aloha Practice Management: 3,835
Huggins Hospital (Wolfeboro, N.H.): 3,616
Sterling Area Health Center (Sterling, Mich.): 3,347
University Health (San Antonio): 2,704
Center for Disease Detection: 2,436
Maestro Health: 2,016
North Country Hospital (Newport, Vt.): 1,905
Maritz Holdings: 1,298
Montefiore Medical Center (New York City): 943
Harbor Health Services (Mattapan, Mass.): 901
Unlimited Medical Services of Florida dba DNF Medical Centers (Orlando): 846
Kanan Medical (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): 823
Regence: 803
Cadence Aerospace: 747
Chautauqua County, N.Y.: 537
Boston Children's Hospital: 506
Southern Orthopaedic Surgeons (Montgomery, Ala.): 501
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.