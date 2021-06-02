Accellion data breach victims topple 3.47 million: 10 hospitals, healthcare orgs hit

At least 10 healthcare organizations have reported that they were affected in the nationwide data breach of file transfer vendor Accellion.
With only seven organizations reporting the number of affected individuals through HHS' data breach portal, the current tally of victims affected is 3.47 million.
Here are the organizations that have reported Accellion-related data breaches so far, ranked by the number of individuals affected:
Kroger Pharmacy: 1,474,284
Health Net: 1,236,902
Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 586,869
California Health & Wellness: 80,138
Trillium Health Plan: 50,000
Arizona Complete Health: 27,390
CalViva: 15,287
Stanford Medicine (Palo Alto, Calif.): unknown
The University of Miami Health (Coral Gables, Fla.): unknown
Centene Corp. (parent company to other insurers): unknown