Accellion data breach victims topple 3.47 million: 10 hospitals, healthcare orgs hit

At least 10 healthcare organizations have reported that they were affected in the nationwide data breach of file transfer vendor Accellion.

With only seven organizations reporting the number of affected individuals through HHS' data breach portal, the current tally of victims affected is 3.47 million.

Here are the organizations that have reported Accellion-related data breaches so far, ranked by the number of individuals affected:

Kroger Pharmacy: 1,474,284

Health Net: 1,236,902

Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 586,869

California Health & Wellness: 80,138

Trillium Health Plan: 50,000

Arizona Complete Health: 27,390

CalViva: 15,287

Stanford Medicine (Palo Alto, Calif.): unknown

The University of Miami Health (Coral Gables, Fla.): unknown

Centene Corp. (parent company to other insurers): unknown