3 things to know about Livongo Health's digital strategy

Since filing its initial public offering last year, Livongo Health has made strides to expand its digital efforts.

Here are three things to know about Livongo Health's digital strategy:

1. Most recently, the company partnered with Higi, a company with "smart" health stations at more than 10,000 grocery stories and pharmacies sites, according to Yahoo Finance.

2. Livongo Health will integrate some of its biometric tests into the self-serving stations that Higi operates.

3. Additionally, Livongo Health is among the companies involved in the digital formulary created by Cigna-Express Scripts, reports Yahoo Finance. Inclusion on the formulary gives Livongo Health access to millions of patients that are covered by Cigna.

