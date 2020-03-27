1,000 Google volunteers working on Verily's COVID-19 testing efforts

Google sister company Verily has nearly 1,000 volunteers working on its COVID-19 screening and testing platform as it prepares to expand to more locations, according to CNBC.

Verily launched the pilot program, which includes online screening, new testing locations and drive-thru testing sites, on March 15 through a partnership with the California governor's office and federal, state and local public health authorities.

Verily's site initially began in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties but expanded this week to Riverside and Sacramento counties in California, said Jessica Mega, chief medical and scientific officer at Verily, according to the network.

As of March 25, Verily screened more than 20,000 residents, tested more than 1,200 and have hundreds more scheduled to test with the new sites in Sacramento and Riverside, Ms. Mega told CNBC.

