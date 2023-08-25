Wage floor rises as wealthy's fortunes sink

The rich may be getting poorer, but Americans' pay expectations are only gaining steam.

A recent survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that the wage floor for American workers reached $78,645 in July. It's a notable increase from 2022, when workers expected about $72,000 to take a new job, and 2021, when they wanted $69,000, according to Bloomberg.

Workers with a college degree are helping float that number; on average, they would like a $98,600 salary to accept a new job. Those without a diploma would ask $63,300 from a new employer.

Women's pay expectations rose 11 percent over the past year, twice as much as men's, according to the publication. But women still expect about $25,000 less than men when considering a new job.

Although workers expect higher pay, they might be hard pressed to find it. Average pay for the majority of more than 20,000 jobs on ZipRecruiter this year has declined from last year. And in spite of the rising wage floor, millions of Americans lost "millionaire" status last year; U.S. citizens' gross assets fell 3 percent over the course of 2022, while their debt rose 5.5 percent.