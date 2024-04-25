The physician gender pay gap: 6 new findings

On average, a male physician practicing full-time in the U.S. earned about 29% more than a female counterpart in 2023.

The finding is from Medscape's "2024 Physician Compensation Report," released April 12, which examined survey responses from 7,000 physicians across more than 29 specialties between Oct. 2 and Jan. 16.

Here are five other findings from the report:

1. Among all physicians, women made $309,000 last year compared to $400,000 for men.

2. Among primary care physicians, women made $253,000 last year compared to $295,000 for men.

3. Among specialists, women made $333,000 last year compared to $435,000 for men.

4. The primary care physician pay gap favored men by about 17% in 2023, down from 19% in 2022. Medscape attributed this to compensation reported by female primary care physicians increasing at double the rate of their male counterparts'.

5. On average, male specialists outearned women by about 31% in 2023 compared to 27% in 2022.