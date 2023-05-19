Surgeon pay by state, adjusted by cost of living | 2023

Surgeons, excluding oral and maxillofacial surgeons, earn $167.25 per hour on average, according to data published April 25 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey.

Surgeons in Louisiana had the highest average annual wage, followed by Maine and Montana. The data was gathered in May.

Factoring in cost of living adjustments, Louisiana remains on top but North Carolina moves into second over Montana. New York, Hawaii and California land at the bottom of the ranking.

Average living expense-adjusted surgeon salary by state:

Note: There was no data for the 20 states not listed.