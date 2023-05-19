Surgeon pay by state, adjusted by cost of living | 2023

Marcus Robertson

Surgeons, excluding oral and maxillofacial surgeons, earn $167.25 per hour on average, according to data published April 25 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey.

Surgeons in Louisiana had the highest average annual wage, followed by Maine and Montana. The data was gathered in May.

Factoring in cost of living adjustments, Louisiana remains on top but North Carolina moves into second over Montana. New York, Hawaii and California land at the bottom of the ranking.

Average living expense-adjusted surgeon salary by state:

Note: There was no data for the 20 states not listed.

State

Avg. surgeon salary

Cost of living vs. US avg.

COL-adjusted surgeon salary

Louisiana

$534,920

-0.070

$572,364

North Carolina

$429,010

-0.043

$447,457

Montana

$435,940

0.007

$432,910

Kansas

$374,300

-0.135

$424,831

Kentucky

$389,700

-0.069

$416,589

West Virginia

$365,560

-0.095

$400,288

Maine

$450,330

0.150

$391,591

Mississippi

$362,430

-0.067

$386,713

Utah

$381,020

-0.010

$384,830

Nebraska

$356,580

-0.063

$379,045

Iowa

$341,430

-0.101

$375,914

Tennessee

$324,550

-0.110

$360,251

Ohio

$331,090

-0.087

$359,895

Texas

$331,980

-0.079

$358,206

Minnesota

$354,930

0.000

$354,930

Pennsylvania

$363,270

0.025

$354,410

Michigan

$323,570

-0.087

$351,721

Arizona

$357,310

0.032

$346,231

Missouri

$308,090

-0.102

$339,515

Illinois

$319,710

-0.057

$337,933

Colorado

$344,560

0.053

$327,217

Vermont

$341,830

0.170

$292,162

Maryland

$332,650

0.240

$268,266

Alabama

$235,120

-0.121

$263,570

Alaska

$311,440

0.271

$245,035

Massachusetts

$308,410

0.350

$228,452

Washington

$247,940

0.116

$222,168

Hawaii

$415,390

0.933

$214,894

California

$286,080

0.420

$201,465

New York

$249,450

0.482

$168,320

