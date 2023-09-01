20 cities where a graduate degree pays off

It's common for top healthcare executives to obtain some sort of graduate education. But where will that degree translate to dollars?

The financial advisory website SmartAsset analyzed 2021 Census Bureau data across 281 metro areas with at least 100,000 people aged 25 or older. It determined the difference in median income between those with a graduate or professional degree and those with a bachelor's degree.

These 20 metro areas have the highest gap between a bachelor's-educated salary and a master's-educated one, according to the analysis:

1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif. — $48,067 income difference

2. Huntsville, Ala. — $36,139

3. Trenton-Princeton, N.J. — $35,646

4. St. George, Utah — $33,691

5. Merced. Calif. — $32,731

6. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, Calif. — $31,449

7. Provo-Orem, Utah — $30,782

8. Visalia, Calif. — $30,023

9. Salinas, Calif. — $29,056

10. Fresno, Calif. — $28,853

11. East Stroudsburg, Pa. — $28,517

12. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Fla. — $28,042

13. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Fla. — $28,026

14. Santa Fe, N.M. — $27,797

15. Modesto, Calif. — $26,866

16. Yakima, Wash. — $26,852

17. Ogden-Clearfield, Utah — $26,545

18. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, Iowa/Ill. — $26,449

19. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash. — $25,893

20. Charlottesville, Va. — $25,799

View the full list here.