Wisconsin hospital becomes transfer center for emergency patients

Watertown (Wis.) Regional Medical Center is now accepting patients transferred via ambulance and helicopter from other hospitals.

The hospital has added several services and providers in the last year and a half in preparation for increasing its transfer intake, including expanding to 24/7 heart attack care and adding robotic-assisted surgery. The hospital recently accepted its first transfer patient via helicopter, according to a June 2 news release.

"[It] was a remarkable achievement for WRMC," said Richard Keddington, CEO at Watertown Regional Medical Center. "Other area hospitals are now transferring patients to us via ambulance and helicopter looking for a higher level of care."