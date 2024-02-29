Valleywise reopens some mental health beds, but dozens remain closed

Valleywise Health has reopened some of its inpatient psychiatric beds that had been closed since 2022 due to staffing shortages. However, dozens of the Phoenix-based system's licensed psychiatric beds remain closed as it works to recruit more behavioral health staff.

On Feb. 28, the health system confirmed it has been able to reopen 15 inpatient beds at its behavioral health center in the Maryvale neighborhood of Phoenix. Valleywise, the largest provider of court-ordered inpatient behavioral health beds, has 412 licensed psychiatric beds across three hospitals. Of those, 355 beds are staffed and 57 remain closed, according to a report from the Arizona Republic.Arizona Republic.

The health system's senior vice president of behavioral health, Gene Cavallo, told the news outlet it will likely take six to seven months before Valleywise can reopen more beds.

"Our biggest challenge is just being able to recruit enough direct care staff, which really is nurses and behavioral health technicians to be able to take on more patients," Mr. Cavallo told the news outlet.

Valleywise is offering sign-on bonuses of up to $18,000 for behavioral health employees who make a two-year commitment to work at the system. The system said it hopes to have all shuttered units reopened within the next 12 to 18 months.