The virtual emergency department that has seen 300 patients

Manchester, N.H.-based Elliot Hospital launched a virtual emergency department program, ABC affiliate WMUR reported Feb. 29.

The program, which rolled out in January, allows patients to connect with one of the hospital's emergency physicians over a virtual appointment that typically lasts 15 minutes. Virtual hours are between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays, with plans to expand.

"We've seen a little more than 300 patients through this program already, and the vast majority of those patients complete their care within the virtual program," Kevin Desrosiers, MD, chief medical officer at Elliot Hospital, told WMUR. "Primarily, we see it for respiratory infections, patients who have colds, cough, flus, but also things like maybe questions of whether I have an infection, a urinary infection or potentially pneumonia. It really is great for that type of condition to be treated."

The program is for non-life-threatening injuries and is designed to prevent patients from experiencing long wait times in the emergency room. If patients require more care than a virtual appointment allows, they are referred to an urgent care or emergency room.

Appointments cost the same as a physician's office visit and the hospital accepts all insurance plans, according to a Feb. 23 news release from Elliot.