Texas hospital lifts lockdown after 'threatening calls'

A lockdown issued at Covenant Health Plainview (Texas) was lifted on the afternoon of April 19 after police determined there was "no immediate threat" to a caregiver who the facility had received threatening phone calls about.

The hospital was placed on a "precautionary lockdown" late April 18 after it had received "several threatening phone calls" targeting one of its caregivers, it said in a Facebook post. The hospital limited visitors to one per patient and only allowed entry and exit through its emergency department.

Patient care was not affected during the lockdown, which was lifted April 19, according to the hospital.

"We are no longer limiting visitors and the main hospital entrances are open. Some safety precautions will remain in place. We ask patients and visitors for their continued patients as we fully resume normal services," the hospital said.