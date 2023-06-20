St. Luke's consolidates pediatric care in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley

St. Luke's University Health Network, based in Bethlehem, Pa., has established the St. Luke's Children's Hospital — an effort to consolidate pediatric care at the health system's Fountain Hill, Pa., campus, according to a June 20 Lehigh Valley News report.

The newly named hospital features a pediatric center — with more than 35 specialties — which opened in May 2022, a renovated 17-bed pediatric inpatient unit and an eight-bed pediatric intensive care unit.

St. Luke's Children's Hospital has more than 35 physician specialists on staff. It also houses one of the Lehigh Valley's only pediatric dialysis centers and specialty labs, according to Lehigh Valley Business. A hospital generalist is on staff around the clock to care for patients.

"This new children's hospital designation recognizes the incredible depth of pediatric expertise developed across our network over its long and storied history, including an array of specialty services added in recent years," Richard Anderson, St. Luke's president and CEO, said in a news release cited by the Lehigh Valley News.