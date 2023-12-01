Rural New York hospital to restart maternity services after more than 2 years

Lewis County Health System has completed a $32 million-dollar renovation of the surgical center at Lewis County General Hospital and plans to bring back maternity services at the hospital, North Country Public Radio reported Dec. 1.

The renovation added new rooms and equipment and doubles the amount of surgeries that the Lowville, N.Y.-based will be able to perform, according to the report.

Lewis County General will also bring back maternity services in spring 2024, meaning that expecting mothers will no longer have to travel to Watertown or Syracuse, N.Y., for maternal care.

The hospital closed its maternity ward more than two years ago because of staffing shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.