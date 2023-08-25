PeaceHealth to restore palliative care after pushback

After Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth announced it would end palliative care in May, the health system reversed the decision after pushback and will now restore it, Cascadia Daily reported Aug. 24.

The system had initially moved to shut down palliative care services after Bryan Stewart, system vice president for the home and community division, stated that the program was not financially viable.

But after pushback from donors and the community, a health system spokesperson told Cascadia Daily that "based on further discernment and discussions between PeaceHealth and the [PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center] Foundation, work is underway to restore an outstanding outpatient palliative care program that is both sustainable and scalable. We look forward to sharing details with the community once plans are finalized."