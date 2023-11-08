PeaceHealth hospital unit to relocate Dec. 15

PeaceHealth's inpatient rehabilitation unit at Sacred Heart Medical Center University District hospital campus in Eugene, Ore., will relocate to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield, Ore., on Dec. 15.

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth is taking the step after it notified state officials in October about layoffs associated with the closure of University District.

The emergency department at University District will cease operations at 7 a.m. Dec. 1. After that, the inpatient rehabilitation unit will remain at the hospital until the unit moves to RiverBend on Dec. 15, PeaceHealth said in a Nov. 8 news release shared with Becker's. The hospital tower at University District will close once the unit relocates to RiverBend.

PeaceHealth said its medical group clinics on the west side of Hilyard Street and the outpatient rehabilitation clinic, plus the inpatient behavioral health unit at Alder Street and 11th Avenue, will remain open to serve patients. The rehabilitation unit will operate temporarily at RiverBend until the 50-bed rehabilitation hospital PeaceHealth is developing with Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health opens in 2026.

"PeaceHealth is deeply committed to Lane County, and we remain focused on providing safe, high-quality and compassionate care for all in the region," Jim McGovern, MD, interim chief executive for PeaceHealth Oregon network, said in the release. "We are proud of our Oregon Rehabilitation Center caregivers who make such a difference in the lives of our patients who are recovering from illness or injury. We celebrate their recent national recognition and look forward to continuing to provide excellent care at the center's new location at RiverBend."

PeaceHealth noted that many current University District workers have accepted new positions at other PeaceHealth locations.