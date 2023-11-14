Ohio hospitals treat victims of deadly bus crash

Hospitals in the Columbus, Ohio, area were notified of a "mass casualty incident" Nov. 14 after a bus accident left three dead and at least 18 injured, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

The crash involved five vehicles on a local interstate, including a semi truck and a charter bus transporting high school students and chaperones to a state conference. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Nate Dennis said 18 people were taken to local hospitals from the crash site, according to CNN.

OhioHealth is treating five patients involved in the crash, a spokesperson told The Columbus Dispatch. Mount Carmel East also requested and received 30 extra units of blood, though it's not clear how many patients the hospital received.

