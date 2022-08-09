New Hampshire hospital to end labor and delivery services; AG initiates review

Officials in New Hampshire are investigating whether the decision of a local hospital to end labor and delivery services meets state guidelines, according to an Aug. 8 press release from the office of Attorney General John Formella.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's office is initiating a review of compliance with the terms of the Feb. 3, 2020, Report of the Director of Charitable Trusts on the Proposed Acquisition Transaction involving the Rochester-based Frisbie Memorial Hospital.

In July 2022, FHM Health Services forwarded the Director of Charitable Trusts in the Office of the Attorney General a letter addressed to the Greater Rochester Community Health Foundation that notified them of Frisbie Memorial's decision to discontinue labor and delivery services.

The decision of Frisbie Memorial to discontinue labor and delivery services and the notice it provided implicate conditions outlined in the Proposed Acquisition Transaction of Frisbie Memorial Hospital. Specifically, the hospital was required to continue labor and delivery services for at least five years, except in the event of a predefined contingency.

The director of charitable trusts will review Frisbie Memorial's compliance with the conditions in the report.