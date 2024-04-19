Nemours Children's, UCF expand partnership to establish pediatrics department

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health and Orlando-based University of Central Florida have expanded their partnership to establish the University of Central Florida College of Medicine-Nemours Children's Health Department of Pediatrics.

The joint department is expected to affect all 480 medical students at UCF annually, as all UCF students receive their pediatric training at Nemours, and will allow for new collaborations, research, recruitment, and retention for both Nemours Children's and UCF, according to an April 17 news release shared with Becker's.

Nemours Children's has also signed on as the first Pegasus Partner for UCF with a focus in pediatric healthcare.

The UCSF Pegasus Partnership Program is a partnership between the university and industry partners to help drive talent development, collaboration and philanthropy.

Through the program, UCF and Nemours Children's will collaborate to identify opportunities and leverage initiatives that advance pediatric healthcare.