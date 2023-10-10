Montana system temporarily closes some hospital beds due to staffing shortage

Great Falls, Mont.-based Benefis Health System has temporarily closed various hospital beds because of ongoing staffing shortages.

The closures were made to "maintain safe caregiver-to-patient ratios," Benefits said in a statement provided to Becker's.

The system did not specify how many beds have been temporarily closed, but said it plans to reopen the beds "as soon as possible" by recruiting and onboarding new employees.

"As everyone is well aware, there is a severe national nursing shortage, which impacts not only Benefis Health System but hospitals across Montana and across the country," the health system said in the statement.

Benefis' hospital in Great Falls has 220 inpatient beds, according to its website. The health system also recently acquired Missouri River Medical Center in Fort Benton, Mont.