Michigan hospital uses bottled water after debris found in water supply

ProMedica Monroe (Mich.) Regional Hospital is using only bottled water and installed filters on some sinks and showers after officials found debris in the water, ABC affiliate WTVG reported Oct. 30.

A hospital spokesperson said it reported black sediment contamination on one floor of the hospital to the city Water and Wastewater department on Oct. 26. The department said the debris appeared to be rubber gasket or washer material commonly found in internal plumbing. The staff tested water samples from different floors for bacterial growth and all tests were negative.

The department recommended a campuswide flush of the hospital's internal infrastructure. The facility has switched to using the bottled water and filters until the process is complete.

"The safety of the patients and employees at our hospital is our primary concern," a ProMedica spokesperson told WTVG.