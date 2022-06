Lewiston-based Central Maine Medical Center reopened its special care nursery and pediatric inpatient unit after closing them in October due to staff shortages, the Sun Journal reported June 2.

The pediatric unit reopened June 1, while the special care nursery reopened April 10, but there was no formal announcement, according to the report.

The hospital was able to reopen the units by hiring new staff and retaining some staff, the Sun Journal reported.