Johns Hopkins facility reopens after battery explosion risk

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in Tampa, Fla., reopened July 24 after a temporary shutdown because of an explosion risk from ruptured lithium-ion batteries.

On July 19, the hospital experienced numerous power issues, and the next day, workers noted an odor coming from 30, 100-pound lithium-ion batteries in its MRI room, according to its website. The employees called 911, and fire rescue evacuated about 80 people from the hospital and worked for hours to dispel the risk of the batteries exploding.

The 24/7 hospital was closed from July 20 through July 23 as fire rescue ventilated the building and conducted air quality tests.