Indiana hospital reopens after AC failure

Parkview LaGrange (Ind.) Hospital reopened Aug. 28 after an air conditioning outage halted surgeries and relocated patients since Aug. 25.

After a "rapid rise in heat and humidity," the hospital closed early Friday morning, transferred its patients to other facilities and rescheduled procedures, Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health said in a news release.

On Aug. 25, the system said it expected the outage to last 48 hours, but the temporary closure lasted about 72 hours. The hospital replaced its air conditioning unit and "temperatures have returned to comfortable levels," Parkview said.