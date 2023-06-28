Heat wave spurs jump in 911 calls, ER visits

As excessive heat warnings and advisories continue throughout many parts of the southern and central U.S., CDC data is showing a correlated rise in heat-related illnesses.

Since June 18, Texas had about 837 heat-related visits per 100,000 emergency department visits, and temperatures in some parts of the state averaged 110 degrees, according to the data.

The number of heat-related illnesses and emergency department visits have been increasing year over year.

In 2022, there were 639 heat-related ED visits per 100,000 in Texas during a one-week span compared to 328 in 2021 and 160 in 2020 during the same week, according to the CDC.

However, pre-pandemic there were 312 ED visits per 100,000 in 2019 and in 2018 the CDC reported 234 for that same one-week period in June in Texas.

According to ABC News, the Houston Fire Department is reporting increases in heat-related incidents. Typically, it averages three per day, but since the 2023 heat wave began, the department has had 93 this month alone, which is just slightly above its average levels.

Even patients who are going to hospitals and clinics to be seen for other conditions are experiencing exacerbated issues due to the heat, physicians from Houston Methodist told ABC News.

"Physicians figure [the] number is higher because many people come in with an existing medical condition that is aggravated by the intense, prolonged heat," a hospital spokesperson told the news outlet.

For now, the heat wave is expected to continue and as the nation begins to enter July — known to be the hottest month of the year for the lower 48 states in the U.S. — heat-related ED visits and conditions will likely continue.