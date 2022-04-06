Hackensack Meridian hospital opens new ER

Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge (N.J.) Medical Center recently opened a $39 million dollar emergency department.

Among the features of the new 24,000-square-foot facility include more ambulance bays,

newly designed pediatric rooms and 20 private emergency department patient beds, according to an April 5 news release. It also includes a new concourse connecting all three buildings on the hospital's campus.

"At Hackensack Meridian Health, our focus is to provide the best healthcare experience possible, and we see Old Bridge Medical Center is doing just that by officially opening their new emergency department to our community," said Robert Garrett, CEO of Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health. "This expansion will allow unprecedented access to a full continuum of care."